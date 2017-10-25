Halloween Contra Dance at Pierce's Hall on Saturday (Plus Kids' Party!)

By noe-hays | Wed, October 25 2017

Join us for the Halloween dance, this Saturday the 28th, at Pierce's Hall in East Putney! The hall will be decked out in its Halloween glory, costumes are encouraged (but not required), and the band will be dishing up some creepy tunes along with the classic contra standards.



Before the dance there will also be a kids' party at the hall, from 4:30 to about 5:30. The Annies will perform their magical, musical puppet show, loved by both children and parents (http://www.theannies.com/av/AnniesWeb205med.mov) Games and treats, too!



Tim van Egmond will call the contra dance this month, with music by Amy Cann, Laurie Indenbaum, Carol Compton, and the ever-changing, always-engaging All Comers Band. Tim will lead a beginners' session from 7:30 to 8:00, followed by dancing until 10:30. All ages and skill levels are welcome, no partner is necessary, and all dances are taught.



The suggested donation for the dance portion of the night is $10. To reach Pierce's Hall in East Putney, go north from Putney Village for 2 miles on Rt. 5. Turn right onto East Putney Falls Road and go 1/2 mile until you come to the driveway to the hall on the left. For GPS users, the address is 121 East Putney Falls Road, though there is no address marker at the driveway. For more info, call 802-387-0163.