"You are only young once, but you can stay immature indefinitely" - Ogden Nash

Home » Culture » Entertainment

Kick Off March At The WVEW Dance Party


By Lise | Wed, March 01 2017

The first Thursday of a new month is coming right up, and that means it's time for another WVEW Dance Party!  Join us on Thursday, March 2 at 118 Elliot for a fun and friendly evening of dancing to your favorite songs new and old.  DJs start spinning at 7pm.  From skiffle to disco, you'll hear it all.  Come on out and shake your groove thang.  Boys and girls of all genres welcome.

Here's the schedule:

7-8: Joey Faz (super dance hits from then to now)

8-9: the Narrator (an unknown quantity!)

9-10: Steph (ska?)

You're gonna love it. Hope to see you there!

-Lise

