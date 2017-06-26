MONDAY MORNING MOVIE
BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER
207 MAIN STREET
JULY SHOWINGS
SOMETIMES RED – SOMETIMES BLUE
JULY 3RD
Starring: Henry Fonda, Jane Darwell, John
Carradine – 9:30 am
JULY 10th
Starring: Piper Laurie, Sissy Spacek, Walter
Matthau – 10:00 am
JULY 17th
Starring: Gregory Peck, Jane Wymann – 9:30 am
JULY 24th
Starring: Katharine Hepburn, Ian Saynor– 10:00
am
JULY 31st
Starring: Claire Danes, Catherine O’Hara – 9:30
am
Please stay and enjoy lunch with Brattleboro
Senior Meals. All movies are free and
will start at 10:00 am unless otherwise listed. For information call Jessy at
802-257-7570.