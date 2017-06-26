Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

Home » Culture » Entertainment

Monday Morning Movie


By KathrynT | Sat, June 24 2017

MONDAY MORNING MOVIE

BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER

207 MAIN STREET

JULY SHOWINGS

SOMETIMES RED – SOMETIMES BLUE

JULY 3RD  

Starring: Henry Fonda, Jane Darwell, John
Carradine – 9:30 am

JULY 10th

Starring: Piper Laurie, Sissy Spacek, Walter
Matthau – 10:00 am

JULY 17th

Starring: Gregory Peck, Jane Wymann – 9:30 am

JULY 24th

Starring: Katharine Hepburn, Ian Saynor– 10:00
am

JULY 31st

Starring: Claire Danes, Catherine O’Hara – 9:30
am

 

Please stay and enjoy lunch with Brattleboro
Senior Meals.  All movies are free and
will start at 10:00 am unless otherwise listed. For information call Jessy at
802-257-7570.

