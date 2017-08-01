MONDAY MORNING MOVIE
BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER
207 MAIN STREET
AUGUST MOVIES
KICK UP YOUR HEELS
AUGUST 7TH
Starring: James Stewart, Judy Garland, Hedy Lamar– 9:30 am
AUGUST 14TH
Starring: Morgan Freeman, Jack Nicholson – 10:00 am
AUGUST 21ST
Starring: Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra – 10:00 am
AUGUST 28TH
Starring: Jack Lemon, Walter Matthau – 10:00 am
Please stay and enjoy lunch with Brattleboro Senior Meals. All movies are free and will start at 10:00 am unless otherwise listed. For information call Jessy at 802-257-7570.