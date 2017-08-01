"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Entertainment

Monday Morning Movie


By KathrynT | Tue, August 01 2017

MONDAY MORNING MOVIE

BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER

207 MAIN STREET

AUGUST MOVIES

KICK UP YOUR HEELS

AUGUST 7TH

Starring: James Stewart, Judy Garland, Hedy Lamar– 9:30 am

AUGUST 14TH

Starring: Morgan Freeman, Jack Nicholson – 10:00 am

AUGUST 21ST

Starring: Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra – 10:00 am

AUGUST 28TH

Starring: Jack Lemon, Walter Matthau – 10:00 am

 

Please stay and enjoy lunch with Brattleboro Senior Meals.  All movies are free and will start at 10:00 am unless otherwise listed. For information call Jessy at 802-257-7570.

