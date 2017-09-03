"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Culture » Entertainment

Monday Morning Movie


By KathrynT | Sun, September 03 2017

MONDAY MORNING MOVIE

BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER

207 MAIN STREET

SEPTEMBER SHOWINGS

 

REALITY WHAT A CONCEPT

 

SEPTEMBER 11TH

Robert Reich makes a compelling case about the
serious crisis the U.S. faces.

 

SEPTEMBER 18TH

Documentarian Anthony Powell captures the
extremes of human & animal existence.

 

SEPTEMBER 25TH

Warner Herzog’s unprecedented examination of
the French Chauvet Cave.

 

Please stay and enjoy lunch with Brattleboro Senior Meals.  All movies are free and will start at 10:00 am unless otherwise listed. For information call Jessy at 802-257-7570.

