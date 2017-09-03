Monday Morning Movie

Want to go now, You’re welcome.

Walk and go now through the crossing.

Walk sign on for all crossings.

Walk when clear in crossing.

Walk like a dog in all crossings.

Watch for cars when talking.

Want to go across? Go now!

wah wah waah wah (write-in)

There is a zombie right behind you and you have 20 seconds to cross the street before it consumes you. Have a nice day! (write-in)

Chirping Bird will do thank you very much (write-in)

Walk sign IS on for all crossings (write-in)

Put your damn phone down and pay attention! (write-in)

Walk like an Egyptian (write-in)

WAIT WAIT DONT (write-in)

Get the "bleep" off my sidewalk! (write-in)

"Chirp" in a deep male (human) voice (write-in)

Pay Attention! Another useless, moronic, Ibrattleboro poll! (write-in)

Nice legs (write-in)