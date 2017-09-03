MONDAY MORNING MOVIE
BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER
207 MAIN STREET
SEPTEMBER SHOWINGS
REALITY WHAT A CONCEPT
SEPTEMBER 11TH
Robert Reich makes a compelling case about the
serious crisis the U.S. faces.
SEPTEMBER 18TH
Documentarian Anthony Powell captures the
extremes of human & animal existence.
SEPTEMBER 25TH
Warner Herzog’s unprecedented examination of
the French Chauvet Cave.
Please stay and enjoy lunch with Brattleboro Senior Meals. All movies are free and will start at 10:00 am unless otherwise listed. For information call Jessy at 802-257-7570.