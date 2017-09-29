MONDAY MORNING MOVIE
BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER
207 MAIN STREET
OCTOBER SHOWINGS
GHOSTS, GOBLINS & SPIRITS “OH MY”
OCTOBER 2ND
Starring: Boris Karloff – 10:00 am
OCTOBER 16TH
Starring: Vincent Price, Frank Lovejoy – 9:30 am
OCTOBER 23RD
Starring: Henry Fonda, Vera Miles – 10:00 am
OCTOBER 30TH
Starring: Jane Wyman, Marlene Dietrich – 9:30
am
Please stay and enjoy lunch with Brattleboro Senior Meals. All movies are free and will start at 10:00 am unless otherwise listed. For information call Jessy at 802-257-7570.