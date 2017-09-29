"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 41 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke
  • MarkTwain

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Entertainment

Monday Morning Movie


By KathrynT | Fri, September 29 2017

MONDAY MORNING MOVIE
BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER
207 MAIN STREET
OCTOBER SHOWINGS

GHOSTS, GOBLINS & SPIRITS “OH MY”

OCTOBER 2ND

Starring: Boris Karloff – 10:00 am

 

OCTOBER 16TH

Starring: Vincent Price, Frank Lovejoy – 9:30 am

 

OCTOBER 23RD

Starring: Henry Fonda, Vera Miles – 10:00 am

 

OCTOBER 30TH

Starring: Jane Wyman, Marlene Dietrich – 9:30
am

 

Please stay and enjoy lunch with Brattleboro Senior Meals.  All movies are free and will start at 10:00 am unless otherwise listed. For information call Jessy at 802-257-7570.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The marginalized group I most identify with is

Choices