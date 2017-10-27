MONDAY MORNING MOVIE, BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER, 207 MAIN STREET
NOVEMBER SHOWINGS
GOTTA GIVE A LITTLE, LAUGH A LITTLE: THE STORY OF LIFE
NOVEMBER 6TH
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey, Jr. – 10:00 am
NOVEMBER 13TH
Starring: Will Smith, Jaden Smith – 9:30 am
NOVEMBER 20TH
Starring: Hal Holbrook, Walton Goggins – 10:00 am
NOVEMBER 27TH
Starring: Ryan O’Neal, Tatum O’Neal – 10:00 am
Please stay and enjoy lunch with Brattleboro Senior Meals. All movies are free and will start at 10:00 am unless otherwise listed. For information call Jessy at 802-257-7570.