"The joy of music should never be interrupted by a commercial." - Leonard Bernstein

Monday Morning Movie


By KathrynT | Fri, October 27 2017

MONDAY MORNING MOVIE, BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER, 207 MAIN STREET

NOVEMBER SHOWINGS

GOTTA GIVE A LITTLE, LAUGH A LITTLE: THE STORY OF LIFE

NOVEMBER 6TH

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey, Jr. – 10:00 am

 

NOVEMBER 13TH

Starring: Will Smith, Jaden Smith – 9:30 am

 

NOVEMBER 20TH

Starring: Hal Holbrook, Walton Goggins – 10:00 am

 

NOVEMBER 27TH

Starring: Ryan O’Neal, Tatum O’Neal – 10:00 am

 

Please stay and enjoy lunch with Brattleboro Senior Meals.  All movies are free and will start at 10:00 am unless otherwise listed. For information call Jessy at 802-257-7570.

