Culture » Entertainment

Monday Morning Movie


By KathrynT | Wed, February 28 2018

March Showings

DIRECTORS MONTH

B. Wilder, G. Stevens, G. Cukor, R. Howard

Movies starring:

March 5th    Jimmy Stewart, Patricia Smith –9:30 am

March 12th   Katharine Hepburn, Fred MacMurray – 10 am

March 19th     Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford,

 Rosalind Russell– 9:30 am

March 26th   Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton,

 Kevin Bacon – 9:30 am

All shows are free and please stay

 after the show stay for lunch with

Brattleboro Senior Meals all are welcome

All shows start at 10 am unless otherwise listed.

For Information contact Jessy at 802- 257-7570

