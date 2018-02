By KathrynT | Fri, February 02 2018

February Showings

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Movies starring:

Feb 5th Suzanne Pleshette, Ian McShane –10 am

Feb 12th Mia Farrow, Joan Plowright, Adrian Dunbar – 10 am

Feb 26th Alan Alda, Jane Fonda, Maggie Smith, Walter Matthau– 10 am

All shows are free and please stay after the show stay for lunch with Brattleboro Senior Meals all are welcome

All shows start at 10 am unless otherwise listed.

For Information contact Jessy at 802- 257-7570