New Year's Eve at the VFW. Public Invited!


By Not Signed In | Sun, December 17 2017

Dec 31 2017 - 5:00pm - Jan 1 2018 - 12:30am

Come on out to the VFW and ring in the New Year with The Visitors Band.

For $20 a person, you get your choice of Prime Rib or Garlic Roasted Pork, baked potato, veg. salad and roll. Snacks are provided during the night, with a champagne toast at midnight for those of age. Yes, we've got the noisemakers, beads, and hats too.

You must purchase your tickets at the VFW, where you can choose your table. Tickets must be paid in full, as we do not hold tickets for anyone.

Doors open at 5 pm, with buffet out at 6 pm. The band will begin playing around 7:30 pm. Don't want the meal? After the meal is over, there will be a $10 charge at the door for the dance.

This event is open to the public.

