Official BrattRock 2017 Line-up

By brattrock | Fri, September 08 2017

Hey Everybody!

The official line-up of bands playing at The Brattleboro Youth Rock Festival has been announced, and it is awesome!

Check out the band photos & fun-to-read bios for all 18 bands and get updates on the BrattRock Facebook and Instagram pages!

Advance tickets are available now at www.brattrock.org $10 adults and $8 students -- A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Youth Services.

So come on out to 118 Elliot Saturday, September 23 and support youth musicians. With tons of great live music, arts, crafts, games, there'll be tons of fun for the whole family!

Gates open at 4 PM!

See ya there!