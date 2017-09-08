Official BrattRock 2017 Line-up

Hey Everybody!
The official line-up of bands playing at The Brattleboro Youth Rock Festival has been announced, and it is awesome!
Check out the band photos & fun-to-read bios for all 18 bands and get updates on the BrattRock Facebook and Instagram pages!
Advance tickets are available now at www.brattrock.org $10 adults and $8 students -- A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Youth Services.
So come on out to 118 Elliot Saturday, September 23 and support youth musicians. With tons of great live music, arts, crafts, games, there'll be tons of fun for the whole family!
Gates open at 4 PM!
See ya there!
For those who avoid thefacebook
Here's the link to the line-up on the BrattRock site, for those who avoid corporate social media platforms. (Facebook - the Walmart of social media!) : )
https://www.brattrock.org/line-up
Looks great. I like the band names, photos, and bios. It's an essential part of becoming a working musician - publicity!
We're always looking up info about bands for our radio show and music site, and it is surprising how many bands say nothing about themselves at all. For those of us who like to promote music, bands that help us out by letting us know where they are from, who inspires them, etc. make it easier for us to tell others about them.
Bios coming soon on website
Hi CG -
Thank you! Glad I saw your comment which alerted me to the fact that the in-progress line up page on the website is actually live. Some of those are correct, but some are still from last year. I went in and took it offline, so the link above won't work quite yet. I hope to have everything updated this weekend, hence the suggestions of our social media sites.
JS