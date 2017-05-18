Picnic and Circus Arts Performance by the River, May 26, Brattleboro

By Not Signed In | Wed, May 17 2017

Come celebrate being outside by the Connecticut River!

New England Center for Circus Arts and the artists of the From the River, To the River public art project invite the community to a potluck picnic and circus arts performance on Friday, May 26, at 5:30 on the banks of the river.

Students in New England Center for Circus Arts’ Foundation program will perform their river-themed production “Unknown is the Ripple” against the backdrop of the river and art installations at 23 Depot Street in Brattleboro. Bring a picnic, and join us in welcoming summer and celebrating the life force of the river. Lemonade and house-made pub chips with Whetstoner Sauce, thanks to Whetstone Station and Brewery!

From the River, To the River is a series of five art installations considering the unique relationship between Brattleboro and the Connecticut River, with the goal of fostering a closer visual, physical and emotional connection between the town of Brattleboro and the Connecticut River. Artists Elizabeth Billings, Evie Lovett and Andrea Wasserman introduced the project to the Brattleboro community in July 2016 with a community celebration which included dancing, drumming, parading, poetry reading, picnicking and root beer floats by the river’s edge.

Artist Evie Lovett says of the event: “we are excited that NECCA is part of the momentum, through art and community involvement, towards a collective awareness of the vital resource of the Connecticut River. Throughout the course of the project, community members came out to clear a view to the river, to participate in portrait sessions, they contributed poems and images to Facebook and Instagram, they danced and paraded, all efforts which highlight our connection to the river and each other.”

The exhibition Seeing the River--river photographs by Robert F. George, from the Brattleboro Historical Society, and new collaborative work by artists Billings, Lovett and Wasserman--opens at Vermont Center for Photography on June 2.

From the River, To the River was funded by the National Endowment for the Arts “Our Town” grant awarded to the Town of Brattleboro, Vermont. For more information on From the River, To the River, visit the project’s Instagram site and Facebook page. (www.facebook.com/fromtherivertotheriver/)

Fair weather event.

Contact:

Evie Lovett

evielovett@gmail.com

802-258-1574