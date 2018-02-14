Punch and Judy on Ice by Modern Times

By Not Signed In | Tue, February 13 2018

PUTNEY- Southern Vermont’s favorite puppet theater event for young audiences returns for its 10th season of performances, workshops and school engagements. Sandglass Theater’s Winter Sunshine Series kicks off on Saturday, February 17th at 11am and 2pm with two public performances at Sandglass Theater.

“Punch and Judy On Ice” celebrates the season with a story of the world's most well-preserved puppet character! In this ever-evolving saga by Modern Times Theater, Mr. Punch is trying to beat the winter blues. He dances with his wife Judy, subdues a crocodile, trains his dog Toby (who looks suspiciously like a skunk), and more! Live music (played on everything from the ukulele to the bicycle pump) accompanies his hilarious journey.

This skillful performance brings a puppet classic to life with a contemporary vaudeville flair and a modern family-friendly sensibility. These up-cycled puppets are an exciting means to engage children with their imaginations, encourage creative play, break down barriers and provide an effective means of communication. The story is told with hand puppets and recommended for ages 4 and up.

Modern Times Theater has been adapting and updating Punch and Judy shows for over a decade. Founders Rose Friedman and Justin Lander are a husband and wife duo, co-founders of Vermont Vaudeville, and alumni of the Bread and Puppet Theater. Parents themselves, they strive to present quality entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.

Winter Sunshine will present three different family shows in February and March this year. Please visit sandglasstheater.org for more information. This series is funded in part by New England Foundation for the Arts and The Wolf Kahn and Emily Mason Foundation. Tickets for all Winter Sunshine shows are only $9 and are available emailing info@sandglasstheater.org or calling (802) 387-4051. Reserving tickets in advance is highly encouraged as seating is limited. You may also take your chances at the door, payable by cash or check. Sandglass Theater is an accessible, 60-seat theater located right off of I91, exit 4 in the heart of Putney, Vermont.

About Modern Times Theater:

“Artful, original and delightful”! (11/12/14, Hardwick Gazette)

“Modern Times Theater a vaudevillian enterprise, part funny-serious puppets, part jaunty live 1920s band, part serious social critique, part shenanigans.” (2/14/13, WBUR Boston, Greg Cook)

“THANK YOU for these shows, you create wonderful, soul feeding, hilarious work.” (audience member)