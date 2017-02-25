Purimpalooza 2017 - A Musical Costume Party!

By BAJC Shir HeHarim | Sat, February 25 2017

Are you feeling frantic? Worn out by the nightly news? In need of encouragement? Don’t despair -- Purim is coming! March 11 at the Vermont Jazz Center, we’ll let loose, wear wild costumes and masks, vent our rage at evil and oppression by shaking our graggers (noisemakers) at the name of Haman (or any other evil government official you’d like), and retell the story of how one brave undercover Jewish woman saved the whole Jewish people.

Arrive in your most inventive or extravagant costume (Purim-themed or not). Bring your friends – all are welcome! Come dance, schmooze (socialize), eat, play, and celebrate. Enjoy the highlight of the evening, an ever growing crew of musicians and performers ready to share their gifts in our Talent Show Extravaganza!

Festivities will start at 7 pm. The Vermont Jazz Center is located at74 Cotton Mill Hill #222, in Brattleboro. Admission is by free-will donation. Please bring a non-perishable food item to benefit Groundworks Collaborative.