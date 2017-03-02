Sean Altman's JEWMONGOUS at Next Stage Arts, March 10, 7:30pm

By mq | Wed, March 01 2017

On the eve of Purim . . .

Ex-Rockapella star Sean Altman’s unkosher comedy song concert

is "tuneful and sharply witty” (Los Angeles Times), “relentlessly clever” (Chicago Tribune) and “bawdy with a wicked modern streak” (Washington Post), with “hilarious pleasures” (The New Yorker) that combine “the tunefulness of the Beatles and the spot-on wit of Tom Lehrer” (Boston Globe) with a “silky tenor voice that produced chills” (New York Times).

Altman — one of “New York’s finest comedians” (New York Times) and “a terrific singer and a songwriter with an ear equally attuned to comic satire and the power of pop music” (The New Yorker) — “writes hilarious and irreverent acoustic rock songs about his awakening Jewish awareness” (Jerusalem Post) to make you “laugh your tuchis off” (Time Out) as “part of a new breed of Jewish hipster comedy that includes Jon Stewart, Sacha Baron Cohen and Sarah Silverman” (Philadelphia Daily News).

He is a former, founding member of Rockapella and led that pioneering vocal group through its heyday years on the Emmy-winning PBS-TV series, Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?, for which Altman co-wrote the famous theme song. His classic Passover song “They Tried To Kill Us (We Survived, Let’s Eat)” has been featured on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Altman has twice performed for The President at the White House Chanukah Party, he has shared concert stages with Billy Joel, Steve Miller, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, Jay Leno, Joey Ramone and Moby, and he has recorded with artists as diverse as XTC, John Cale, Richie Havens and They Might Be Giants. Altman sings vocal standards at the bedside of hospital patients as a volunteer with Musicians On Call and has performed JEWMONGOUS throughout the USA, Europe, Israel and once in China.

All faiths and the faithless are welcome but due to occasional potty-mouthedness, Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS is not appropriate for kids under sixteen unless you’re training them to be sailors.

Tickets: $20 available from Next Stage Arts at 802-387-0201, at Turn It Up in Brattleboro, and Putney Food Co-op in Putney.