By Brooks Memorial... | Thu, February 15 2018

This is a Pop-Up Event!!

We are excited to announce that on Thursday, February 15th between 4 and 5 pm, Dr. Joyce Duncan will be telling stories here at Brooks Memorial Library in celebration of African American History Month. She has been visiting schools, and we are both honored and lucky that she offered to stop by for a visit!

This will be in the old Local History Room on the Mezzanine.

See you there!