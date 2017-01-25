"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Super Groundhog Day Dance Party Downtown Next Week


By Lise | Wed, January 25 2017

If you’ve been hibernating like the groundhog this winter, here’s a special press alert just for you: Groundhog Day is a great day for groundhogs of all ages to poke their heads out of their burrows — and go dancing.  WVEW Community Radio is hosting a dance party at 118 Elliot Street on Thursday, February 2, 2017 starting at 7:00PM.  You too can boogy down with us.  There will be an array of talented DJs, including yours truly and Chris Grotke, wearing our other hats as co-hosts of WVEW radio show Bubble Wrap.  With this line-up, expect lots of great dance music no matter what you like to dance to.  Trust us, it will be groovy.

So come on down next Thursday night, February 2, and have a great time dancing to some of the best dance music in town.  Better than karaoke!  Burns calories!  You can even sing along…


$5 at the door.  There will be a cash snack bar and door prizes.

Don’t forget — be like the groundhog and get out this year.  Party like it’s 1999 (or 1975 or 2016…)

For more info, visit the WVEW Brattleboro Community Radio web site.

