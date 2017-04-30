By BAJC Shir HeHarim | Sun, April 30 2017

Brattleboro Area Jewish Community (BAJC) will present their third annual "Antique & Collectibles Appraisal Day” on Sunday afternoon, May 21st. from1:30 to 5:30 PM at 118 Elliot St., (across from the Brattleboro Fire Dept.). Experienced appraisers Richard Michelman, Kit Barry, Stephan Brandstatter, Charles Suss and Bill Smith Auctions will be present to evaluate and assess antiques and collectibles, including books, sterling silver, silver plate, glass and art glass, china and pottery, fine art and signed prints, musical instruments, records and entertainment memorabilia, jewelry, paper, ephemera including postcards, documents and photographs, small to medium sized furniture, toys & dolls, Asian items, metalware, clocks, barometers & watches, small to medium sized rugs, tschotchkes, and much more – but PLEASE, no firearms, knives, ammunition, or other weaponry, and no large rugs or bulky furniture.

Richard Michelman (fine art, sterling, glass & china) is a specialist and appraiser in fine art, sterling silver, glass and china. He is a native of Brattleboro whose interest in history and antiques started when, as a teenager he began working as a "runner" for local auctioneer Paul Lawton. He currently serves as a consultant for Jon Pappas of Knotty Pine Antiques and has performed many appraisals over the years for businesses and private citizens. A co-author of Before Our Time, he taught social studies in the Brattleboro school system. He has shared his collection of rare stereopticon views of Brattleboro and has lectured about the Brooks Library’s Loud Collection and the Brattleboro Historical Society's collection.

Kit Barry (paper goods, documents, photographs and ephemera) is a 50-year expert in ephemera and will appraise any item either printed or handwritten. He will also advise on how to treat,

display, store or repair paper items. Kit curates The Ephemera Archive for American Studies in Brattleboro, the largest private ephemera archive in the United States.

Stephan Brandstatter (art & general, music & entertainment memorabilia) will evaluate recorded music of all formats and styles, entertainment memorabilia, performing arts and theatre collectibles, including records, concert posters and merchandise, music collectibles, autographed items and anything related to music, theatre and dance. Stephan is the founder and former owner/operator of Mainly Music and has over 30 years experience in this field. He has appraised collections for the

University of Massachusetts and for auctioneers throughout New England, private collectors and insurance adjusters.

Charles Suss (clocks, coins & paper money) is an experienced and highly respected coin dealer in Bennington, an active member of the American Numismatic Association (A.N.A.) and a member of the Early American Coppers and Colonial Coin Collectors’ Club. In Bennington, he has appraised coins for Camelot Antiques and currently works at KF Armstrong Jewelers.

Bill Smith Auctions of Plainfield, NH will be sending a representative well versed and with a general knowledge in all categories of quality antiques, fine art, collectibles and estate jewelry. This auction house has over 50 years experience in handling the liquidation of estates from rural New England farms to palatial mansions.

The appraisers are knowledgeable in their respective fields and will offer an accurate valuation of your personal keepsakes based on current trends and market value. There is no admission charge; you can come to the location any time between 1:30 and 5:30pm. The cost for each item to be appraised is $5 (cash or check made out to BAJC) and there is a limit of six items per person. Be amazed or amused as you find out what your prized possessions are worth! If you have any questions or want more information, contact Stephan by email: getmusic@sover.net or

call 802-257-1959 and leave a message.