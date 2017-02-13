"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Trivia Night at Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club To Benefit Brooks Library


By Brooks Memorial | Mon, February 13 2017

Calling all trivia buffs and library supporters! This week, the Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club's Trivia Night will benefit the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library.

Please join us on Monday, Feb. 13th, 6:30 pm - 8:45 pm at the American Legion Hall, 32 Linden St., Brattleboro. Teams can consist of 4 to 6 players. Bring your friends or join a team when you arrive. Dinner is provided by Entera Catering, and a cash bar will be available as well. Admission is $20 and includes dinner and a donation to the Friends.

Be sure to arrive early, as the games begin at 6:30 pm. Join us for a great time and support the Friends as well. Everybody wins! Many thanks to Brattleboro's Sunrise Rotary Club.

