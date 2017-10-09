"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Vermont Ukulele Harvest: A Day-Long Mini-Fest - This Coming Saturday!


By Ruthie | Mon, October 09 2017

The Vermont Ukulele Harvest takes place on Saturday, October 14, at Saxtons River Arts, Saxtons River, VT. This special debut event will include multiple ukulele workshops, vendors, jam sessions, a healthy delicious catered lunch, Open Mic performance opportunities, and an all-star evening concert featuring national and regional performers.

Featured workshop presenters and performers include Victoria Vox, Curt Sheller, Ben Carr, Lisa McCormick, Jane Davies, and Veronica Stevens. Workshops range from beginner to advanced.

The Vermont Ukulele Harvest takes place on Saturday, October 14, from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm, at Saxtons River Arts, Main St. Saxtons River, VT. $125 includes all workshops, catered lunch, and the evening concert. Limited enrollment, early registration is encouraged.

More information and registration: http://www.vermontukuleleharvest.com

