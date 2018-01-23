"It's about time that governments feared the people instead of the other way around." - Henry Rollins

VFW Dinner/Dance Jan. 27th


By Not Signed In | Tue, January 23 2018

Brattleboro VFW 1034 Post & Auxiliary will hold the 1st dinner & dance of the year on January 27th!!!

This will be an Auxiliary Supper and will be FREE TO ALL PAID UP AUXILIARY MEMBERS!
All others will be charged $10.00 per person or $5.00 for just the dance! Everyone is welcome to attend!

Baked Ham, Baked Potatoes, Green Beans, Cole Slaw, Rolls & Cake for Dessert!

"Weathered Roads" will be the band for the evening!

We hope to see you there!!!!!

Please make reservations at 802 257-0438!

Doors open at 5 pm. Dinner 6 pm.

