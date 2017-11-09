"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Culture » Entertainment

Into The Woods Opens at Main Street Arts


By NewsWriter | Wed, November 08 2017

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – A journey through childhood fairy tales – with a twist – is the theme of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Into the Woods,” which opens Friday, Nov. 10 at Main Street Arts for a two-weekend run.

The music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by James Lapine weave together the plots of old favorites by the Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault as they wander through the woods of their fantasies seeking their heart’s desires, but not always finding a happy ending.

Director David Stern has described his concept of the show as a “very unusual” production, with this version asking more of the audience and performers and giving more in return.

“Sondheim wrote an imaginative play for adults,” Stern said. “We begin with adults really playing as children, without the complexities of adult life.”

While the first act follows the familiar fairy tale lines, the second act explores the adult themes of struggling parents, loss, grief, suffering in general and the insight gained from them.

For that reason, Stern recommends parents use their judgment and consider bringing children to the first act only.

The cast includes Morganna Ekkens (Baker’s Wife), Brandon Norman (Mysterious Man, Narrator), Andrew Flaherty (Baker), Robin Keefe (Cinderella) and Dom DiBenedetto (Cinderella’s Prince), Victor Brandt (Steward), Libby McCawley (mother to Jack and Cinderella), Zac Binney (Rapunzel’s Prince) and Sally Regentine (Granny, Florinda). Musical director Ken Olsson also plays the Wolf and Cinderella’s Father.    

Rounding out the cast are Abbie Ladd (Giant, Lucinda), Cassie Dunn (Little Red), Henry O’Connell (Jack), Carolee Williams (Witch), Sophie Bady-Kaye (Rapunzel, Milky White), and Amy Cann (Stepmother).  

Others involved in the show are Liz Guzynski and Lyn Stanford, who built the set, and stage managers Barbie Kurkul and Ronnie Friedman.

Performances are Fridays, Nov. 10 and 17, Saturdays, Nov. 11 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m. both Sundays and the second Saturday.

Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door and $10 for youth.

Further information about MSA and reservations are available at mainstreetarts.org, on Facebook or by contacting MSA at (802) 869-2960 or info@mainstreetarts.org.

