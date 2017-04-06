"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Entertainment

WVEW Presents: Belle Machine, Thomas Nola and Snow Pot at 118 Elliot


By cgrotke | Thu, April 06 2017

What are you doing tonight? Nothing special, right? Come on down to 118 Elliot and have a night out.

Please join WVEW 107.7FM, Brattleboro's community radio station, for our 3rd in a series of monthly fundraiser events at 118 Elliot St. This month, the station presents local acts Belle Machine, Thomas Nöla, and Snow Pot.

All proceeds from this show will go to keeping the community station going. Doors open at 7PM. Admission is $7.

Bring friends, meet your favorite DJ’s, and otherwise stretch a bit after sitting indoors for far too long. Real people, live music... it's better than your everyday streaming media!

More on:

BELLE MACHINE @ bellemachine.bandcamp.com
THOMAS NOLA @ lapin.bandcamp.com
SNOW POT @ snowpot.bandcamp.com

»

iBrattleboro Poll

I wish we'd bring back Brattleboro's

Choices