WVEW Presents: Belle Machine, Thomas Nola and Snow Pot at 118 Elliot

By cgrotke | Thu, April 06 2017

What are you doing tonight? Nothing special, right? Come on down to 118 Elliot and have a night out.

Please join WVEW 107.7FM, Brattleboro's community radio station, for our 3rd in a series of monthly fundraiser events at 118 Elliot St. This month, the station presents local acts Belle Machine, Thomas Nöla, and Snow Pot.

All proceeds from this show will go to keeping the community station going. Doors open at 7PM. Admission is $7.

Bring friends, meet your favorite DJ’s, and otherwise stretch a bit after sitting indoors for far too long. Real people, live music... it's better than your everyday streaming media!

More on:

BELLE MACHINE @ bellemachine.bandcamp.com

THOMAS NOLA @ lapin.bandcamp.com

SNOW POT @ snowpot.bandcamp.com