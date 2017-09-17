"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Wyld Nightz Trio with Jeff Brewer @ Brooks Memorial Library's Birthday Party!


By Brooks Memorial... | Sat, September 16 2017

Enjoy music with the Wyld Nightz Trio with Jeff Brewer from 4-6 pm, September 23rd, as we rock out to the classics to top off our 50th Birthday Party celebrations!

https://sites.google.com/site/wyldnightzband/about-us

