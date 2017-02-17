"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Family

Bagels and Blocks - A Drop-in Playgroup!


By BAJC Shir HeHarim | Fri, February 17 2017

Make new friends while having fun with your child!
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community is excited to offer a Jewish-based drop-in playgroup for parents/caregivers and their infants and toddlers (0-5 years).

Our next playgroup is March 5th from 1-3pm. Join us for a Purim party! Make masks, eat some hamantaschen (yummy Jewish pastries), sing some songs, and hear a story. Come in costume or use our play clothes for dress up!

Bagels and Blocks is a facilitated parenting group as well as an activity group for babies and toddlers. These fun and friendly gatherings feature songs, stories, crafts, snacks, and free play. Playgroups are on the 1st Sunday of each month and are free and open to all.

We look forward to meeting you!

151 Greenleaf Street in West Brattleboro
802-257-1959
dara@bajcvermont.org
www.BAJCvermont.org

»

iBrattleboro Poll

My favorite thing about winter in Vermont is definitely

Choices