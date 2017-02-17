Bagels and Blocks - A Drop-in Playgroup!

By BAJC Shir HeHarim | Fri, February 17 2017

Make new friends while having fun with your child!

Brattleboro Area Jewish Community is excited to offer a Jewish-based drop-in playgroup for parents/caregivers and their infants and toddlers (0-5 years).

Our next playgroup is March 5th from 1-3pm. Join us for a Purim party! Make masks, eat some hamantaschen (yummy Jewish pastries), sing some songs, and hear a story. Come in costume or use our play clothes for dress up!

Bagels and Blocks is a facilitated parenting group as well as an activity group for babies and toddlers. These fun and friendly gatherings feature songs, stories, crafts, snacks, and free play. Playgroups are on the 1st Sunday of each month and are free and open to all.

We look forward to meeting you!

151 Greenleaf Street in West Brattleboro

802-257-1959

dara@bajcvermont.org

www.BAJCvermont.org