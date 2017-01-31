Bagels and Blocks - A Jewish-Based Drop-in Playgroup

By BAJC Shir HeHarim | Tue, January 31 2017

Make new friends while having fun with your child! , Brattleboro Area Jewish Community is excited to offer a Jewish-based drop-in playgroup for parents/caregivers and their infants and toddlers (0-5 years). Bagels and Blocks is a facilitated parenting group as well as an activity group for babies and toddlers. These fun and friendly gatherings feature songs, stories, crafts, snacks, and free play.

Our next playgroup is February 5th from 1-3pm Playgroups will be on take place the 1st Sunday of the month from 1-3pm

This month we will be celebrating TuBiShevat (Birthday for the trees)!

Make a take-home bird feeder and join us for singing and play.

Playgroups are free and open to all. We look forward to meeting you!

151 Greenleaf Street in West Brattleboro

802-257-1959

dara@bajcvermont.org

www.BAJCvermont.org