"Now every field is clothed with grass, and every tree with leaves; now the woods put forth their blossoms, and the year assumes its gay attire." - Virgil

Bagels and Blocks Playgroup April 2nd


By BAJC Shir HeHarim | Sun, March 26 2017

Make new friends while having fun with your child! Brattleboro Area Jewish Community is excited to
offer a Jewish-based drop-in playgroup for parents/caregivers and their infants and toddlers (0-5 years).

Join us April 2nd at our new time, 2:00-3:30 pm, for a Passover-themed Bagels and Blocks playgroup! We'll be transported back to Egypt while we taste some traditional Passover foods, sing our favorite songs, make frogs with working tongues, and learn more about the holiday.

Bagels and Blocks is a facilitated parenting group as well as an activity group for infants and toddlers. These fun and friendly gatherings feature songs, stories, crafts, snacks, and free play. Playgroups are on the 1st Sunday of each month and are free and open to all.


 We look forward to meeting you!

151 Greenleaf Street in West Brattleboro

802-257-1959

dara@bajcvermont.org

www.BAJCvermont.org

