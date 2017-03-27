Bagels and Blocks Playgroup April 2nd

Make new friends while having fun with your child! Brattleboro Area Jewish Community is excited to
offer a Jewish-based drop-in playgroup for parents/caregivers and their infants and toddlers (0-5 years).
Bagels and Blocks is a facilitated parenting group as well as an activity group for infants and toddlers. These fun and friendly gatherings feature songs, stories, crafts, snacks, and free play. Playgroups are on the 1st Sunday of each month and are free and open to all.
We look forward to meeting you!
151 Greenleaf Street in West Brattleboro
802-257-1959
dara@bajcvermont.org
www.BAJCvermont.org