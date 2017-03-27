Bagels and Blocks Playgroup April 2nd

By BAJC Shir HeHarim | Sun, March 26 2017

Make new friends while having fun with your child! Brattleboro Area Jewish Community is excited to

offer a Jewish-based drop-in playgroup for parents/caregivers and their infants and toddlers (0-5 years).

Join us April 2nd at our new time, 2:00-3:30 pm, for a Passover-themed Bagels and Blocks playgroup! We'll be transported back to Egypt while we taste some traditional Passover foods, sing our favorite songs, make frogs with working tongues, and learn more about the holiday.

Bagels and Blocks is a facilitated parenting group as well as an activity group for infants and toddlers. These fun and friendly gatherings feature songs, stories, crafts, snacks, and free play. Playgroups are on the 1st Sunday of each month and are free and open to all.