By BAJC Shir HeHarim | Sat, March 18 2017

Join BAJC for a Community-wide Shabbat Dinner in West Brattleboro.



All are welcome!

At 6 pm we’ll gather to light candles, share blessings, hear a story, and sit down to eat a wonderful meal together. Following the dinner we’ll enjoy dessert and will wrap up with Birkat HaMazon (blessing after the meal) and some lively z’mirot (Shabbat evening songs).

Shabbat is the Jewish Sabbath. It is a day of rest and celebration that begins on Friday at sunset and ends on the following evening after nightfall. Experience the warmth and beauty of Shabbat as we celebrate with a delicious dinner in a fun, friendly, lively atmosphere. From the food, to the insightful discussion & inspiring song and stories, this is a Shabbat experience you won’t want to miss. All are welcome - no background necessary - no affiliation - no pressure.

Donations are requested in advance for the dinner that will be provided, but no one will be turned away. Please let Cantor Kate know you (and how many others) are coming.

Brattleboro Area Jewish Community is located at



151 Greenleaf Street



West Brattleboro, VT



802-257-1959



info@bajcvermont.org