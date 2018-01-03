Free Talk at Brooks Memorial Library Making Sense of Your DNA Testing Results: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Brooks Memorial... | Tue, January 02 2018

DNA testing for ancestry has exploded in popularity due to marketing campaigns and lower prices. However, many people are unsure what to do with their results once they receive them.

Join us on Wednesday, January 27th at 3 pm for a FREE talk by Genealogist Jennifer Stone Randolph, the owner of New Hampshire-based Touchstone Genealogy, will discuss the types of information testing provides, and how best to use it for family research. Real-life examples and case studies will illustrate the kinds of questions testing can and cannot answer. She will offer some insights into matters of privacy, accuracy, the potential for unexpected results, and the importance of being an informed consumer.

Jennifer Stone Randolph is the owner of New Hampshire-based Touchstone Genealogy, a provider of professional genealogical services with a focus on the use of DNA testing. Jennifer has over ten years’ experience in genealogy, and holds certificates in Genealogical Research (Boston University) and Genetic Genealogy (Excelsior College). Jennifer also works as a Research Scientist for the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, and holds a B.A. in Anthropology and an M.Sc. in Epidemiology. Jennifer particularly enjoys genetic genealogy as it combines her passions for science, family, and solving mysteries!