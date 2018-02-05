"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

Lunar New Year of China, Korea and Vietnam


By ACCVT | Mon, February 05 2018

Asian Cultural Center of Vermont (ACCVT) presents Lunar New Year of China, Korea and Vietnam. Sunday, Feb 18th, 1-3:30 at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center (10 Vernon St) . It’s the 16th annual celebration of its kind in southeastern Vermont. It's a potluck. This year we feature Li Fei Osbourne who will share a dance of the Yi people (one of the Chinese ethnic minorities) and then teach us all a Yi dance. Join us to dance with the Dragon, do group calligraphy, join in a Korean tug-of-war, make a paper lantern or some origami, and sing a New Year's song from East Asia. You don’t have to be Asian or know anything about Asia to participate! 

We usher in The Year of the Brown Earth, one in which many voices around the world rise to highlight the importance of the universal values of justice, dialogue and solidarity. Don’t miss the chance to dance with the 30-foot Vietnamese dragon. It will arrive around 2:15, and the parade up Main Street will bring us luck for the coming year.  According to Chinese folklore, this enormous marionette, requiring at least 9 people to hold, is forever chasing the ‘heavenly pearl.’ in its pursuit of wisdom.  Seth Harter, Director of Asian Studies at Marlboro College, brought this extraordinary dragon back from the village of an accomplished Vietnamese craftsman. During the rest of the year, the dragon ‘lives’ in the Marlboro College cafeteria. More information on the website: http://accvt.org/  Phone inquiries: voicemail - 802-257-7898; day of event - 802-579-9088

