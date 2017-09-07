"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Family

Our 50th Birthday Party! All Day Party at Brooks Memorial Library!


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, September 06 2017

Brooks Memorial Library's Birthday Party will be from 10 am-6pm, Saturday, September 23rd. Come on down for free Food, Fun, and CAKE! Our schedule of events will be:

Kids’ celebration 10 am-noon in the Second Floor Meeting Room:
10:30 Seriously funny guy Kevin O’Keefe will present his one man show followed by scrumptious birthday cake.
You can also make a birthday card for our building!

Afternoon festivities downstairs in the Main Reading Room, 1-6 pm:
1:00 Music with Sharon Leslie and 

Dan Krasnitz
2:00 Opening remarks by Peter and Corky Elwell and a more in-depth overview of the history of Brooks Memorial Library by Jerry Carbone.
3:00  Presentation by Amy Dickinson, panelist on Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me and syndicated columnist Ask Amy.  The first fifty families will receive a complimentary copy of her new book, Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things.
4:00 There will be more music, dancing and free refreshments until we close!
Click the links to read more about each event.

