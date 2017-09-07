Our 50th Birthday Party! All Day Party at Brooks Memorial Library!

By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, September 06 2017

Brooks Memorial Library's Birthday Party will be from 10 am-6pm, Saturday, September 23rd. Come on down for free Food, Fun, and CAKE! Our schedule of events will be:

Kids’ celebration 10 am-noon in the Second Floor Meeting Room:

10:30 Seriously funny guy Kevin O’Keefe will present his one man show followed by scrumptious birthday cake.

You can also make a birthday card for our building!

Afternoon festivities downstairs in the Main Reading Room, 1-6 pm:

1:00 Music with Sharon Leslie and

Dan Krasnitz

2:00 Opening remarks by Peter and Corky Elwell and a more in-depth overview of the history of Brooks Memorial Library by Jerry Carbone.

3:00 Presentation by Amy Dickinson, panelist on Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me and syndicated columnist Ask Amy. The first fifty families will receive a complimentary copy of her new book, Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things.

4:00 There will be more music, dancing and free refreshments until we close!

Click the links to read more about each event.