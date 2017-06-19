Teen Summer Reading Program At Brooks Memorial Library

By Brooks Memorial | Mon, June 19 2017

A new teen reading program is happening this summer at the library. Teens, going into 7th grade and up to 18 years old, can participate in our NEW scratch-ticket summer reading program. Every time a teen checks-out a book this summer they earn a scratch ticket—one ticket per day. Also, teens can earn tickets by attending library programs.

Some scratch tickets will be winners and others will encourage teens to return to the library another day to try again. Prizes for winning tickets will include: books, water bottles, gift certificates to Brueggers and other local eateries and stores.

With non-winning tickets, teens can enter to win a large drawing at the end of the summer. Teens can start earning scratch tickets on Monday, June 26th.

In addition to the summer reading program, we will also host a special teen-only Zombie Tag. On Friday, July 28th from 7:00-9:00 come to the library after closing, play zombie tag, eat free pizza, and see what lurks in the stacks after hours. Get ready to join the walking dead.

On Wednesday evenings, July 12th, July 25th, and August 8th, we will be offering Teen Only Movies. All movies will start at 6:00 and teens ages 13+ will be allowed to attend. For information on movie titles, stop in and pick-up a calendar or check-out the library website www.brookslibraryvt.org/teens.

Movies are rated PG-13.