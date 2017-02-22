Tracey Madigan, MSW, Joins InnerWell Integrative Counseling Services

By innerwell | Wed, February 22 2017

InnerWell is delighted to welcome Tracey Madigan, MA, MSW, to join InnerWell Integrative Counseling Services in Brattleboro. Tracey brings a natural warmth and strong empathic presence to therapy with couples and individuals. Her approach focuses on client strengths, rooted in the belief in resiliency and potential for positive change.

Tracey’s work as a therapist draws deeply on her extensive experience as a grief counselor, as well as her training in mindfulness-based and trauma-informed treatment approaches, and in Emotionally Focused Couples Therapy. Supporting clients through the unique experience of grief has allowed her to bring an authentic presence supporting clients as they face a variety of difficult life transitions. Tracey delights in helping clients – both couples and individuals -- to meet life right where they are, and to discover new possibilities for how things might unfold moving forward.

Tracey brings her own experiences with healing, personal growth, yoga and holistic wellness to her role as a therapist, as well as a variety of professional experiences which inform her work. These include many years mentoring emerging adults and teaching undergraduate college students (she also holds a Master’s degree in Sociology), as well as professional work in public health. She is relocating to the Brattleboro area from Portland, Maine, where she had most recently been working as a bereavement counselor at Hospice of Southern Maine. Previously, Tracey worked with people with persistent mental illness as an Outpatient

Psychiatry Intern at Maine Medical Center, using mindfulness based practices, yoga for trauma, Cognitive Behavioral therapy and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy.

The addition of Tracey Madigan is part of InnerWell’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for high

quality counseling and psychotherapy that is in sync with a truly integrative model of wellness and informed by the latest the field has to offer. Daytime and evening therapy appointments are now available, and many insurances are accepted. Visit www.InnerWell.org, email info@innerwell.org, or call

802-231-2550 for more information or to schedule an appointment today.