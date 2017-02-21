Winston Prouty Center Hosts 3rd Annual Indoor Mini-Golf Classic for Grownups and Families on March 4 & 5

By cohnpr | Mon, February 20 2017

Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development is hosting its 3rd Annual Indoor Mini-Golf Tournament for grownups and families on Saturday, March 4, 2017 and Sunday, March 5, 2017, respectively. The two-day "FUN-raiser" is open to the public.

Saturday's tournament for grownups is a black-tie optional evening that will feature light dinner fare, music, raffles, and a cash bar. The tournament will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $25 per person.

Sunday's family fun day will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, or only $12 for a foursome if you bring your Saturday night scorecard.

Both events will take place in Vermont Hall on the former Austine School Campus in Brattleboro. Winston Prouty Center recently purchased the campus with a vision of collaborating with other nonprofits that might need space

Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development, incorporated in 1969, provides inclusive education and family support to promote the success of children and families.

For more information about the two-day Indoor

Mini-Golf Classic, call Winston

Prouty at 802-257-7852 or visit its website, www.winstonprouty.org.