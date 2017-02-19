Area's First of the Season Sugar on Snow Supper

By DonInGuilford | Sun, February 19 2017

Broad Brook Grange’s annual Sugar on Snow Supper will be held Saturday, March 4, at the Grange hall in Guilford Center. The meal features ham, baked beans, deviled eggs, cole slaw, potato salad, rolls, pickles, homemade donuts, and Guilford maple sugar on Guilford snow.

There will be three seatings: at 5:00, 6:00 and 7:00 pm. At each seating, a half-gallon of Guilford maple syrup will be raffled.

This longtime annual fundraiser helps support the many activities of the Grange, which serves as a town community resource, hosting pre-town meeting, Green Up Day, Independence activities, the Food Pantry, and a community Thanksgiving dinner, and provides Christmas stockings for seniors, free dictionaries for every Guilford 3rd grader, and a college scholarship. The newest program at the Grange is Guilford Center Stage. In addition, the building is used for private rentals, town and community meetings, and is the polling place for General Elections.

Tickets for the supper are: $12 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12, and $2 for kids age 4 and under. Reservations for a particular seating are recommended, as the supper usually sells out in advance. A waiting list will also be kept, and those with reservations who cannot make it are asked to phone their cancellation. There are usually a few unreserved seats left for the 7 pm seating, for those who show up without a reservation. Reservations made be made by calling Thayer at 802/257-5359.

The Grange hall is located on Guilford Center Road, four miles west of the Guilford Country Store.