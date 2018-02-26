"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Area's First Sugar on Snow Supper of the Season - in Guilford Saturday


By DonInGuilford | Sun, February 25 2018

Broad Brook Grange’s annual Sugar on Snow Supper will be held Saturday, March 3, at the Broad Brook Community Center in Guilford.  The meal features ham, baked beans, deviled eggs, cole slaw, rolls, homemade donuts, and Guilford maple sugar on Guilford snow.  New this year are scalloped potatoes.  And the pickles accompanying the sugar on snow are now Guilford-made.

There will be three seatings: at 5:00, 6:00 and 7:00 pm.  At each seating, a half-gallon of Guilford maple syrup will be raffled.

This longtime annual fundraiser helps support the many activities of the Grange, which sponsors pre-town meeting, a community Thanksgiving dinner, this supper, and brunches, as well as Guilford Center Stage productions.   The Grange organization also provides Christmas stockings for seniors, free dictionaries for every Guilford 3rd grader, and a college scholarship.  

Earlier this year, the Grange transferred ownership of its hall to the new non-profit Broad Brook Community Center, which will renovate and manage the building, with the Grange organization as a resident partner.

Tickets for the supper are: $12 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12, and $2 for kids age 4 and under.  Reservations for a particular seating are recommended, as the earlier seatings often sell out out in advance.  A waiting list will also be kept, and those with reservations who cannot make it are asked to phone their cancellation.  There are usually a few unreserved seats left for the 7 pm seating, for those who show up without a reservation.  Reservations made be made by calling Thayer at 802/257-5359 or by e-mail: thayertomlinson@hotmail.com  and you’ll get a confirmation reply.

The Community Center is at 3940 Guilford Center Road, four miles west of the Guilford Country Store.

 

Comments | 1

Submitted by cgrotke on February 26, 2018 - 9:42am. #

Don't fret about the weather

We went last year and it was great. They had snow on "reserve" stored from a previous snowstorm, fresh and clean, ready for hot syrup. The meal was great, too... almost too good. We were quite full bu the time the snow came around.)

I imagine more snow has been safely stored this year, so fluctuating temperatures shouldn't be a problem.

 

