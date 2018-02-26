Area's First Sugar on Snow Supper of the Season - in Guilford Saturday

By DonInGuilford | Sun, February 25 2018

Broad Brook Grange’s annual Sugar on Snow Supper will be held Saturday, March 3, at the Broad Brook Community Center in Guilford. The meal features ham, baked beans, deviled eggs, cole slaw, rolls, homemade donuts, and Guilford maple sugar on Guilford snow. New this year are scalloped potatoes. And the pickles accompanying the sugar on snow are now Guilford-made.

There will be three seatings: at 5:00, 6:00 and 7:00 pm. At each seating, a half-gallon of Guilford maple syrup will be raffled.

This longtime annual fundraiser helps support the many activities of the Grange, which sponsors pre-town meeting, a community Thanksgiving dinner, this supper, and brunches, as well as Guilford Center Stage productions. The Grange organization also provides Christmas stockings for seniors, free dictionaries for every Guilford 3rd grader, and a college scholarship.

Earlier this year, the Grange transferred ownership of its hall to the new non-profit Broad Brook Community Center, which will renovate and manage the building, with the Grange organization as a resident partner.

Tickets for the supper are: $12 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12, and $2 for kids age 4 and under. Reservations for a particular seating are recommended, as the earlier seatings often sell out out in advance. A waiting list will also be kept, and those with reservations who cannot make it are asked to phone their cancellation. There are usually a few unreserved seats left for the 7 pm seating, for those who show up without a reservation. Reservations made be made by calling Thayer at 802/257-5359 or by e-mail: thayertomlinson@hotmail.com and you’ll get a confirmation reply.

The Community Center is at 3940 Guilford Center Road, four miles west of the Guilford Country Store.