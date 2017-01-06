"Don’t find fault. Find a remedy." - Henry Ford

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Brattleboro January Senior Meals Breakfast Menu


By KathrynT | Fri, January 06 2017

JANUARY  BREAKFAST MENUS

January 3rd – Stuffed Egg w/Sausage Gravy, Scone, Potato Pancake, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice, Coffee.

January 6th – Whole Wheat Pancakes, Syrup, Sausage, Fruit, Juice & Coffee

January 10th – Greens, Eggs & Ham, Home Fries,  Fruit, Yogurt, Juice, Coffee

January 13th    Cheese Omelets w/Tomatoes, Onions & Peppers, Home Fries, Muffin,  Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee

January 17th – French Toast, Home Fries, Sausage, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee

January 20th – Scrambled Eggs w/Boursin & Spinach, Vegetable Hash w/Celeriac,Turnip & Carrots, Scone Fruit, Yogurt, Juice, Coffee

January 24th – Corned Beef Hash, Scrambled Eggs, Muffin, Yogurt, Juice, Coffee

January 27th – Breakfast Croissant w/Egg & Cheese, Sausage, Home Fries, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee

January 31st – Hot Oatmeal w/choice of Streusel, Nuts, Dried Fruit Toppings, Grapenut Custard, Cinnamon Roll, Baked Apples, Juice &
Coffee

 

All breakfasts served Tuesday and Friday mornings from 7:30 to 8:15 am.

Seniors 60 and over a donation of $3.50 all others $6.00.

For Information call Chris at 802-257-1236

