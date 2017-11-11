Brattleboro Senior Lunch Menu

By KathrynT | Fri, November 10 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu November 13 thru November 17

Nov. 13 - French Meat Pie

Stewed Tomatoes

Broccoli

Pineapple

Nov. 14 Lasagna

Italian

Mixed Vegetables

Garlic

Bread

Italian

Purple Plums

Nov. 15 Baked Ham

Sweet

Potato

Turnip

& Carrots

Peaches

Nov. 16 Roast Tom Turkey

Stuffing

w/Cranberry Sauce

Potatoes

& Gravy

Butternut

Squash

Assorted

Pies

Nov. 17 Salmon Loaf

Vegetable

Rice

Broccoli

Apricots

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm