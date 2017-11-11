Brattleboro Senior Lunch Menu

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu November 13 thru November 17
Nov. 13 - French Meat Pie
Stewed Tomatoes
Broccoli
Pineapple
Nov. 14 Lasagna
Italian
Mixed Vegetables
Garlic
Bread
Italian
Purple Plums
Nov. 15 Baked Ham
Sweet
Potato
Turnip
& Carrots
Peaches
Nov. 16 Roast Tom Turkey
Stuffing
w/Cranberry Sauce
Potatoes
& Gravy
Butternut
Squash
Assorted
Pies
Nov. 17 Salmon Loaf
Vegetable
Rice
Broccoli
Apricots
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm