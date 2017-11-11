"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Lunch Menu


By KathrynT | Fri, November 10 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu November 13 thru November 17

 

Nov. 13 - French Meat Pie

Stewed Tomatoes

Broccoli

Pineapple

 

 

Nov. 14                                    Lasagna

                                                Italian
Mixed Vegetables

                                                Garlic
Bread

                                                Italian
Purple Plums

 

Nov. 15                                    Baked Ham

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Turnip
& Carrots

                                                Peaches

 

Nov. 16                                    Roast Tom Turkey

                                                Stuffing
w/Cranberry Sauce

                                                Potatoes
& Gravy

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                Assorted
Pies

 

Nov. 17                                    Salmon Loaf

                                                Vegetable
Rice

                                                Broccoli

                                                Apricots

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

