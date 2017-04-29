"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Breakfast Menu


By KathrynT | Fri, April 28 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Breakfast Menu - May

May 2nd - Eggs Benedict w/Ham on an English Muffin, Home Fries, Fruit, Juice & Coffee.

 

May 5th
                Scrambled Eggs, Bacon,
Home Fries, Fruit, Muffin, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee.

 

May 9th                 Vegetable Frittata, Home Fries,
Fruit, Yogurt, Muffin, Juice & Coffee.

 

May 12th
              Whole Wheat Pancakes, Syrup,
Sausage, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee.

 

May 16th
              Greens, Eggs & Ham, Home
Fries, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee.

 

May 19th
              French Toast, Home Fries,
Sausage, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee

 

May 23rd
             Cheese Omelets w/Tomatoes,
Onions & Peppers, Home Fries, Fruit Salad,

 Muffin, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee

 

May 26th
              Bavarian Waffles
w/Strawberries & Whipped Cream, Ham, Yogurt Parfait, Juice & Coffee

 

May 30th
              Scrambled Eggs w/Boursin
& Spinach, Vegetable Hash w/Celeriac, Turnip & Carrots, Scone, Yogurt,
Juice &   Coffee.

 

All are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation.  All others a charge of $6.00

Breakfast starts at 7:30 am to 8:15
am.  For information call Chris @
802-254-1236.

