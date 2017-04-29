By KathrynT | Fri, April 28 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Breakfast Menu - May

May 2nd - Eggs Benedict w/Ham on an English Muffin, Home Fries, Fruit, Juice & Coffee.

May 5th

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon,

Home Fries, Fruit, Muffin, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee.

May 9th Vegetable Frittata, Home Fries,

Fruit, Yogurt, Muffin, Juice & Coffee.

May 12th

Whole Wheat Pancakes, Syrup,

Sausage, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee.

May 16th

Greens, Eggs & Ham, Home

Fries, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee.

May 19th

French Toast, Home Fries,

Sausage, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee

May 23rd

Cheese Omelets w/Tomatoes,

Onions & Peppers, Home Fries, Fruit Salad,

Muffin, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee

May 26th

Bavarian Waffles

w/Strawberries & Whipped Cream, Ham, Yogurt Parfait, Juice & Coffee

May 30th

Scrambled Eggs w/Boursin

& Spinach, Vegetable Hash w/Celeriac, Turnip & Carrots, Scone, Yogurt,

Juice & Coffee.

All are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50

donation. All others a charge of $6.00

Breakfast starts at 7:30 am to 8:15

am. For information call Chris @

802-254-1236.