Brattleboro Senior Meals Breakfast Menu - May
May 2nd - Eggs Benedict w/Ham on an English Muffin, Home Fries, Fruit, Juice & Coffee.
May 5th
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon,
Home Fries, Fruit, Muffin, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee.
May 9th Vegetable Frittata, Home Fries,
Fruit, Yogurt, Muffin, Juice & Coffee.
May 12th
Whole Wheat Pancakes, Syrup,
Sausage, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee.
May 16th
Greens, Eggs & Ham, Home
Fries, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee.
May 19th
French Toast, Home Fries,
Sausage, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee
May 23rd
Cheese Omelets w/Tomatoes,
Onions & Peppers, Home Fries, Fruit Salad,
Muffin, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee
May 26th
Bavarian Waffles
w/Strawberries & Whipped Cream, Ham, Yogurt Parfait, Juice & Coffee
May 30th
Scrambled Eggs w/Boursin
& Spinach, Vegetable Hash w/Celeriac, Turnip & Carrots, Scone, Yogurt,
Juice & Coffee.
All are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00
Breakfast starts at 7:30 am to 8:15
am. For information call Chris @
802-254-1236.