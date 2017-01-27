"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Brattleboro Senior Meals Breakfast Menu


By KathrynT | Fri, January 27 2017

FEBRUARY  BREAKFAST MENUS

February 3rd – Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Home Fries, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice, Coffee.

February 7th – Vegetable Frittata, Home Fries, Muffin, Fruit, Juice & Coffee

February 10th – Bavarian Waffles w/Strawberries & Whipped Cream, Ham,  Fruit, Yogurt, Juice, Coffee

February 14th    Eggs Benedict w/Ham on English Muffin, Home Fries, Muffin,  Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee

February 17th – Whole Wheat Pancakes, Syrup, Sausage, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee

February 21st  – Greens, Eggs & Ham, Home Fries, Yogurt, Juice, Coffee

February 24th – Cheese Omelets w/Tomatoes, Onions & Peppers, Home Fries, Fruit Salad, Muffin, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee

February 28th – French Toast, Sausage, Home Fries, Fruit, Yogurt, Juice & Coffee

 

All breakfasts served Tuesday and Friday mornings from 7:30 to 8:15 am.

Seniors 60 and over a donation of $3.50 all others $6.00.

For Information call Chris at 802-257-1236

