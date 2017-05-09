"The shortest distance between two points is under construction." - Noelie Altito

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 28 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Lunch Menu


By KathrynT | Sun, May 07 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu May 8 thru May 12

 

May 8 - Swiss Steak

Baked Potato

Brussel Sprouts  

Pears

 

May 9                                      Liver & Onions

                                                Mashed
Potato

                                                Peas
& Carrots

                                                Mandarin
Oranges

 

May 10                                    Quiche

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Green
Beans w/Tomatoes

                                                Apricot
Pudding

 

May 11                                    HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAY

                                                Yankee
Pot Roast

                                                Carrots
& Cauliflower

                                                Honor
Rolls

                                                Cake
& Ice Cream

 

May 12                                    Macaroni
& Cheese 

                                                Stewed
Tomatoes

                                                Green
Beans

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

                                                All
are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation

All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Four new roundabouts on Putney Road will

Choices