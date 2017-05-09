Brattleboro Senior Meals Lunch Menu

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu May 8 thru May 12
May 8 - Swiss Steak
Baked Potato
Brussel Sprouts
Pears
May 9 Liver & Onions
Mashed
Potato
Peas
& Carrots
Mandarin
Oranges
May 10 Quiche
Sweet
Potato
Green
Beans w/Tomatoes
Apricot
Pudding
May 11 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAY
Yankee
Pot Roast
Carrots
& Cauliflower
Honor
Rolls
Cake
& Ice Cream
May 12 Macaroni
& Cheese
Stewed
Tomatoes
Green
Beans
Tropical
Fruit
All
are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation
All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm