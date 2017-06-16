Brattleboro Senior Meals Lunch Menu June 19 thru June 23

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu June 19 thru June 23
June 19 - Pea Soup
Egg Salad Sandwich
Pineapple Cole Slaw
Mango
June 20 Veggie Lasagna
Brussel
Sprouts
Carrot
& Turnip
Grapenut
Custard
June 21 TACO SALAD BAR
Beef,
Chicken
Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Cheese
Mexican
Rice, Corn Salad
Cantaloupe
June 22 BRUNCH FOR LUNCH
Eggs,
Bacon/Sausage
Cole
Slaw, Corn Bread, Beans
Melon
Salad
Assorted
Pastries
June 23 Seafood Salad
Roll
Toss
‘N’ Turn Salad
Raspberry
Beets
Tropical
Fruit
All
are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm