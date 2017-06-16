Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 48 guests online.

Online users

  • SteveJD

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Lunch Menu June 19 thru June 23


By KathrynT | Fri, June 16 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu June 19 thru June 23

 

June 19 - Pea Soup

Egg Salad Sandwich

Pineapple Cole Slaw

Mango

 

 

June 20                                   Veggie Lasagna

                                                Brussel
Sprouts

                                                Carrot
& Turnip

                                                Grapenut
Custard

 

June 21                                   TACO SALAD BAR

                                                Beef,
Chicken

                                                Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Cheese

                                                Mexican
Rice, Corn Salad

                                                Cantaloupe

 

June 22                                   BRUNCH FOR LUNCH

                                                Eggs,
Bacon/Sausage

                                                Cole
Slaw, Corn Bread, Beans

                                                Melon
Salad

                                                Assorted
Pastries

 

June 23                                   Seafood Salad
Roll 

                                                Toss
‘N’ Turn Salad

                                                Raspberry
Beets

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

                                                All
are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Using my weather prediction skills, I expect summer in Vermont to be mostly

Choices