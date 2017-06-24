Brattleboro Senior Meals Lunch Menu June 26 thru June 30

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu June 26 thru June 30
June 26 - Quiche
Sweet Potato
Green Beans w/Tomatoes
Apricot Pudding
June 27 Baked Ham
California
Mixed Vegetables
Scalloped
Potato
Mango
June 28 GREEK SALAD BAR
Romaine
Lettuce, Feta Cheese
Olives,
Tomatoes, Hard Cooked Eggs
Turkey
Fruit
Salad
June 29 Liver & Onions
Peas
& Carrots
Mashed
Potato
Pineapple
June 30 Fish Cakes
Cauliflower
Carrots
Orange
Julius
All
are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm