It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Brattleboro Senior Meals Lunch Menu June 26 thru June 30


By KathrynT | Fri, June 23 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu June 26 thru June 30

 

June 26 - Quiche

Sweet Potato

Green Beans w/Tomatoes

Apricot Pudding

 

June 27                                   Baked Ham

                                                California
Mixed Vegetables

                                                Scalloped
Potato

                                                Mango

 

June 28                                   GREEK SALAD BAR

                                                Romaine
Lettuce, Feta Cheese

                                                Olives,
Tomatoes, Hard Cooked Eggs

                                                Turkey

                                                Fruit
Salad

 

June 29                                   Liver & Onions

                                                Peas
& Carrots

                                                Mashed
Potato

                                                Pineapple

 

June 30                                   Fish Cakes 

                                                Cauliflower

                                                Carrots

                                                Orange
Julius

 

                                                All
are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

