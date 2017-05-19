“Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible.” - Frank Zappa

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 34 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Lunch Menu May 22 thru May 26


By KathrynT | Fri, May 19 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu May 22 thru May 26

 

May 22 - American Chop Suey 

Brussel Sprouts

Carrots & Turnips  

Grapenut Custard

 

May 23                                    Italian
Wedding Soup

                                                Egg
Salad Sandwich

                                                Pineapple
Cole Slaw

                                                Mango

 

May 24                                    Meatloaf

                                                Mashed
Potato w/Gravy

                                                Broccoli

                                                Cookie

 

May 25                                    BRUNCH FOR LUNCH

                                                Eggs,
Bacon/Sausage, Pancakes

                                                Home
Fries, Tossed Salad, Melon Salad

                                                Assorted
Pastries

 

May 26                                    Greek Bean
Bake 

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Spinach

                                                Jello
w/Fruit

 

                                                All
are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation

All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

»

iBrattleboro Poll

These days, I listen to music mostly

Choices