Brattleboro Senior Meals Lunch Menu May 22 thru May 26

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu May 22 thru May 26
May 22 - American Chop Suey
Brussel Sprouts
Carrots & Turnips
Grapenut Custard
May 23 Italian
Wedding Soup
Egg
Salad Sandwich
Pineapple
Cole Slaw
Mango
May 24 Meatloaf
Mashed
Potato w/Gravy
Broccoli
Cookie
May 25 BRUNCH FOR LUNCH
Eggs,
Bacon/Sausage, Pancakes
Home
Fries, Tossed Salad, Melon Salad
Assorted
Pastries
May 26 Greek Bean
Bake
Sweet
Potato
Spinach
Jello
w/Fruit
All
are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation
All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm