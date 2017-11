By KathrynT | Mon, November 27 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu November 27 thru December 1

Nov. 27 - Hot Pulled Pork Sandwich

Sweet Potato

Broccoli

Cookie

Nov. 28 Shepherd’s Pie

Diced

Tomatoes

Pumpkin

Muffin

Tropical

Fruit

Nov. 29 Beef Stroganoff

Cauliflower

Carrots

Apricots

Nov. 30 Reuben Casserole

Carrots

Lemon

Broccoli

Orange

Julius

Dec. 1 TBA

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm