REVISED LUNCH MENU
Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 1 thru August 4
Aug 1 Meals On Wheels Only
Colcannon Potatoes
Mixed Greens
Oranges Julius
No Congregate Dinning/Bernie Sanders Lunch
Aug 2 SALAD BAR
Chicken
Salad
Gazpacho
Pasta Salad
Harvard
Beets, Cole Slaw
Aug 3 Baked Chicken
Sweet
Potato
Brussel
Sprouts
Chocolate
Mousse
Aug 4 Baked Whitefish
Potato
Wedges
Summer
Squash
Apricots
All are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm