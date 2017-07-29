"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Authentically Local

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 1 thru August 4


By KathrynT | Sat, July 29 2017

REVISED LUNCH MENU

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 1 thru August 4

 

Aug 1 Meals On Wheels Only

Colcannon Potatoes

Mixed Greens

Oranges Julius

No Congregate Dinning/Bernie Sanders Lunch

Aug 2                                       SALAD BAR

                                                Chicken
Salad

                                                Gazpacho
Pasta Salad

                                                Harvard
Beets, Cole Slaw

 

Aug 3                                       Baked Chicken

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Brussel
Sprouts

                                                Chocolate
Mousse

 

Aug 4                                       Baked Whitefish

                                                Potato
Wedges

                                                Summer
Squash

                                                Apricots

 

 

                        All are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm


»

