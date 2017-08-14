Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 14 thru August 18
Aug 14 - French Meat Pie
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Broccoli
Pineapple
Aug 15 Chicken
Parmesan
Cauliflower
Carrots
Fruited
Jello
Aug 16 GREEK SALAD BAR
Roast
Beef
Salad
Fixings
Asst.
Salads
Fresh
Fruit Salad
Aug 17 CELEBRATE
INDIA
Tandoori
Chicken
Curry
Marsala
Rice,
Chutneys
Aug 18 Frittata
Cauliflower
Medley
Potato
Pancakes
Cookie
All are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm