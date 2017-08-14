"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 14 thru August 18


By KathrynT | Sun, August 13 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 14 thru August 18

Aug 14 - French Meat Pie

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Broccoli

Pineapple

 

Aug 15                                     Chicken
Parmesan 

                                                Cauliflower

                                                Carrots

                                                Fruited
Jello

 

Aug 16                                     GREEK SALAD BAR

                                                Roast
Beef

                                                Salad
Fixings

                                                Asst.
Salads

                                                Fresh
Fruit Salad

 

Aug 17                                     CELEBRATE
INDIA

                                                Tandoori
Chicken

                                                Curry

                                                Marsala

                                                Rice,
Chutneys

 

Aug 18                                     Frittata

                                                Cauliflower
Medley

                                                Potato
Pancakes

                                                Cookie

 

 

                        All are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

