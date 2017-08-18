"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 21 thru August 25


By KathrynT | Fri, August 18 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 21 thru August 25

Aug 21 - Salisbury Steak

Potato Wedges

Turnip

Mango

 

Aug 22                                     Stuffed
Shells 

                                                Seasoned
Spinach

                                                Garlic
Bread

                                                Mandarin
Oranges

 

Aug 23                                     SALAD BAR

                                                Turkey,
Ham

                                                Asst.
Salads

                                                Melon
Salad

 

Aug 24                                     LUAU
IN THE PARK

                                                Pork
Ka-bobs

                                                Coconut
Rice Nuggets

                                                Tropical
Fruit Smoothie

 

Aug 25                                     Shrimp
Creole

                                                Citrus
Rice

                                                Steamed
Broccoli

                                                Peaches
& Cream

 

 

                        All are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

