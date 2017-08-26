"I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones." - John Cage

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 28 thru September 1


By KathrynT | Sat, August 26 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 28 thru September 1

 

Aug 28 -Seafood Salad Roll

Cottage Cheese

Raspberry Beets

Tropical Fruit

 

Aug 29                                     Spaghetti
w/Meat Sauce 

                                                Brussel
Sprouts

                                                Carrots
& Turnips

                                                Grapenut
Custard

 

Aug 30                                     BREAKFAST FOR LUNCH

                                                Sausage,
Bacon

                                                Potato
Casserole, Pancakes

                                                Tossed
Salad

 

Aug 31                                     Meatloaf

                                                Mashed
Potato w/Gravy

                                                Peas
& Carrots

                                                Strawberry
Shortcake

 

Sept 1                                      Baked
Haddock

                                                Baked
Potato w/Sour Cream

                                                Green
Beans

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Cookie

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

                       All others a charge of $6.00.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

