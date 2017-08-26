Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 28 thru September 1
Aug 28 -Seafood Salad Roll
Cottage Cheese
Raspberry Beets
Tropical Fruit
Aug 29 Spaghetti
w/Meat Sauce
Brussel
Sprouts
Carrots
& Turnips
Grapenut
Custard
Aug 30 BREAKFAST FOR LUNCH
Sausage,
Bacon
Potato
Casserole, Pancakes
Tossed
Salad
Aug 31 Meatloaf
Mashed
Potato w/Gravy
Peas
& Carrots
Strawberry
Shortcake
Sept 1 Baked
Haddock
Baked
Potato w/Sour Cream
Green
Beans
Cole
Slaw
Cookie
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.
All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm