Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 7 thru August 11
Aug 7 - Roast Pork
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Peas & Carrots
Melon Salad
Aug 8 Sesame
Chicken
Green Rice
Oriental
Saute, Cole Slaw
Pineapple
Aug 9 MEXICAN SALAD BAR
Tacos
w/beef, chicken,
lettuce,
tomatoes & guacamole
Mexican
rice, cheese, corn salad
Cantaloupe
Aug 10 HAPPY
BIRTHDAY AUGUST
Roast
Turkey w/Gravy
Red
Skin Potatoes
Carrots
& Turnips
Cake
& Ice Cream
Aug 11 Fishcakes
Potato
Wedges
Asparagus
Pears
All are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm