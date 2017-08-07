"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 7 thru August 11


By KathrynT | Sun, August 06 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 7 thru August 11

 

Aug 7 - Roast Pork

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Peas & Carrots

Melon Salad

 

Aug 8                                       Sesame
Chicken 

                                                Green Rice

                                                Oriental
Saute, Cole Slaw

                                                Pineapple

 

Aug 9                                       MEXICAN SALAD BAR

                                                Tacos
w/beef, chicken,

                                                lettuce,
tomatoes & guacamole

                                                Mexican
rice, cheese, corn salad

                                                Cantaloupe

 

Aug 10                                     HAPPY
BIRTHDAY AUGUST

                                                Roast
Turkey w/Gravy

                                                Red
Skin Potatoes

                                                Carrots
& Turnips

                                                Cake
& Ice Cream

 

Aug 11                                     Fishcakes

                                                Potato
Wedges

                                                Asparagus

                                                Pears

 

 

                        All are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

